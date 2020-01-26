Γράψε ένα Άρθρο
Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Συγκλονίζουν οι αντιδράσεις στα social media για τον θάνατό του
1 minute ago
6

Κανείς δεν μπορεί να το πιστέψει. Ο πλανήτης βρίσκεται σε σοκ από την είδηση του τραγικού θανάτου του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ και ο ένας μετά τον άλλον οι διασημότεροι αθλητές του κόσμου αποχαιρέτισαν μέσω των social media τον mamba

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



ΑΘΛΗΤΙΚΑ
