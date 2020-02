Ένα ολόκληρο γήπεδο στο πλευρό του 9χρονου Quaden μετά το bullying που δέχθηκε

View this post on Instagram

One day we’re going to have someone like this running the world someone who knows real struggle someone who doesn’t let a disease or disability stop em because those r the special people.. they live and love life with nothing too look forward too and still make the best out of it while everybody else crying about they’re nails and shoes… I salute and praise this kid I’m so sorry bro you gone make it through this shit ⚡️⚡️#quadenbayles Stop bullying… PEASANTS