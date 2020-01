Νταϊάνα – ανιψιά: Η πανέμορφη Κίτι παντρεύεται 61χρονο πολυεκατομμυριούχο

View this post on Instagram

Wearing @bulgariofficial and @michaelkors for the Fashion Issue of @telegraphluxury magazine in today’s @telegraph 💕 #LFW Thank you to the wonderful team for a great day: Writer – @gavanndra Photographer – @johnpaulpietrus Stylist – @nataliewj & @emsyg123 Make-up – @rachelsingerclark Hair – @knightjosh Editor – @slatersmart