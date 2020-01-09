Πούτιν: «Η Εκκλησία ενισχύει τα πνευματικά και ηθικά θεμέλια της κοινωνίας»

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens celebrating Christmas, noting the role of the Russian Orthodox Church in strengthening spiritual and moral foundations of society, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.”Millions of people all over the world are full with joy and inspiration on festive Christmas days, they share deep feelings of being a part of the centuries-old traditions, passed down from generation to generation,” the message said.”The Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations of Russia play a huge formative role in strengthening spiritual and moral foundations of society, in safeguarding our historical, cultural heritage, in educating young people. Such a large, fruitful work is very important and deserves the deepest recognition,” the president said.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier presented the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God to the Transfiguration Cathedral of St. Petersburg on Tuesday at the Christmas services.The Christmas celebration continues for twelve days (the so-called ‘Christmas tide’) and ends on the Epiphany Day on January 19.

Geplaatst door Elena Marinina op Dinsdag 7 januari 2020